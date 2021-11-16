The Muskogee County Democratic Party and the Democratic Women of Muskogee will hold a joint holiday meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 300 W. Martin Luther King St. You may bring a sweet dessert to share, but it must be individually packaged and store bought. We will observe social distancing and will wear masks when not eating! Democrats will have an opportunity to schedule their turn as Salvation Army bell ringers. We have accepted the Republican Party’s challenge, the shifts are 1 ½-hour long at Hobby Lobby and Walmart. Bonnie Pierce has prepared a Covid update, which we will share. Neither group will have a December meeting. Plans for the new year will be discussed, and Democrats will share goals for 2022.
Information: (918) 685-2219.
