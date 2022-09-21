The Muskogee County Democratic Party will host a free barbecue at their next meeting. The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 300 W. Martin Luther King St.
Alicia Andrews, Oklahoma Democratic chairperson, will be the featured speaker. Also speaking will be Melinda Alizadeh-Fard, Democrat candidate for lieutenant governor, and Charles deCoune, Democratic candidate for state treasurer.
Barbecue chicken, hot dogs and music will be on the menu! Bring the family and let them play on the playground and enjoy the music. Bring your lawn chair and prepare for a great evening of food, candidate speaking and music.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.