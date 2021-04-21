The Muskogee County Democratic Party will hold its April meeting via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The Zoom link may be found on the Muskogee County Facebook page and the Muskogee County Democrat webpage. New officers for the group are, Judy Ross Moore, chair; the Rev. Rodger Cutler, vice chair; Bonnie Pierce, secretary; and Jim Haley, treasurer. Topics of discussion will be the Oklahoma Democratic Party Campaign Academy and the upcoming CDII and State Conventions. A Covid update will be provided by Bonnie Pierce. 

