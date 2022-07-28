Muskogee County Democrats to meet

Muskogee County Democrats will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 300 W. Martin Luther King St. Del Barnes, Cherokee County vice chair will be the guest speaker. Please bring you laptops, cell phones, or tablets so that you will have internet access. Jimmy Haley will also bring the group up to date on the progress of his campaign and offer upcoming opportunities for support of his campaign. Information: Judy Ross Moore, (918) 685-2219 or jamoore@crosstel.net.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video