Muskogee County Democrats to meet

Sean Cummings, candidate for state Democratic Party chairman will be the guest speaker on ZOOM for Muskogee County Democrats at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Cummings is from Oklahoma City and has been actively involved in the Oklahoma Democratic Party. He will speak to the group on his vision for 2021 and beyond in Oklahoma. The Zoom link will be available on the Muskogee County Facebook page as well as the Muskogee County Democrat web page. Anyone interested in attending may also contact Judy Moore, Muskogee County Democrat Party vice chair to obtain the link. Information: jamoore@crosstel.net or (918) 685-2219.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you