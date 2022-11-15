Muskogee County Democrats will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 300 W. Martin Luther King St. This is the regular monthly meeting. Plans for the future will be discussed, and a float in the Muskogee Christmas Parade will be planned. Anyone who has extra battery operated Christmas lights is encouraged to bring them to the meeting. Mark your calendars, set your phones and plan to attend and bring a friend. Information: Judy Ross Moore, Muskogee County Chair, (918) 685-2219 or jamoore@crosstel.net.
Muskogee County Democrats to meet
- Submitted by Judy Ross Moore
