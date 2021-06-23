Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman will be the June guest speaker for Muskogee County Democrats. The monthly meeting will be at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 300 W. Martin Luther King St. This is the first in-person inside meeting for the group since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Everyone is asked to wear a mask and observe social distancing. Banners will be on the entrance door to our meeting room. They hope all Democrats will come out and join them and learn of what is happening in Muskogee.
Muskogee County Democrats to meet
- Submitted by Muskogee County Democrats
