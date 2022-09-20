Muskogee County Disaster Recovery Center to close

Oklahoma residents have just a few more days to visit the joint federal/state Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) in Muskogee County. The center will close permanently at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The DRC was opened to help survivors affected by the severe storms, tornadoes and flooding that occurred May 2-8. The recovery center in Seminole remains open to serve survivors.

The center is at Harris-Jobe Elementary School, 2809 N. Country Club Road. Hours: Monday-Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Survivors can also call the FEMA Helpline at 1-800-621-3362 if they have questions about their FEMA application or have additional needs.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video