Marriage licenses
Isaac Matthew Arney, 19, of Fort Gibson, and Kayla Nikole Koester, 17 of Braggs.
Ernest Clifford Evans Jr., 57, and Tanya Lynn Evans, 57, both of Muskogee.
Ricky Lynn Davis, 46, of Konawa, and Chelsea Elizabeth Pack, 32, of Maud.
Protective order
Ashley Jo Macomb vs. Timothy Ronald Hess, Jan. 20.
Civil suits
Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC vs.:
• James Summers, petition for judgment, $9,708.51.
• Rudy Ruiz, petition for judgment, excess of $10,001.
LVNV Funding, LLC vs.:
• Brenda Holt, petition for judgment, $886.37.
• Cassandra Dawn Sutterfield, petition for judgment, $928.08.
Velocity Investments, LLC vs. Tanya M. Cullom, petition for judgment, $3,065.54.
Small claims
Jared M. Bennett vs. Sheila Barcus, $2,400,Jan. 19.
Vernon Scott vs. Chad Gonzalez, $4,700, Jan. 21.
Initial appearances
BLANCO, Courtney. Child neglect, obstructing officer; assault on police officer. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Jan. 18.
COLEMAN, Curtis David Allen. First-degree burglary; resisting an officer. Bond same. Sounding docket Jan. 18.
MURPHY, Dreneisha aka MURPHEY, Dreneisha aka MURPHY, Dreneishia. Larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Jan. 4.
ODYA, Anthony. Child neglect; obstructing officer; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Jan. 18.
Revocations
LUCAS, Steven Lloyd. Possession of controlled dangerous substance; embezzlement. Bond $2,000. Hearing Jan. 7.
PIPKINS III, Orvie Neal. Child abuse by injury (two counts); domestic abuse - assault and battery, second and subsequent; second-degree burglary; grand larceny in house or vessel; knowingly concealing stolen property; possession of firearm during commission of felony; obstructing officer. Bond $4,000. Hearing Jan. 10.
DUI arrests
CLOPTON, Clinton Dale. Drive under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.
HORN, Sonya Lynn. Drive under the influence of alcohol. Porum arrest.
IRVIN, Zackery Bryen. Failure to stop at stop sign; driving while impaired; failure to pay. City arrest.
MORALES-GARCIA, Gandhi. Drive under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.
WITHERSPOON, Gerald Fedro. Drive under the influence of alcohol; carrying firearms while under the influence. City arrest.
