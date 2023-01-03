Marriage license
Charonda La'Rita Davis, 29, and Destiny Amber Coleman, 39, both of Tulsa.
Divorce decree
Wendy Waynette Roadruck vs. Ivan John Goad, incompatibility.
Initial appearances
EDWARDS, Clarence Anthony. Larceny of lost property; driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs; operating vehicle with defective equipment or unsafe conditions. Bond $2,000. Hearing Jan. 10.
LANDERS, Ronald Anthony. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs; reckless driving. Bond same. Disposition docket Jan. 31.
Revocation
ABRIL, Michael J. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; use of vehicle in discharge of weapon; driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked; transporting open container of beer. Bond $2,000. Hearing Jan. 9.
DUI arrests
BAKER, Ronald Joseph. Driving under the influence of alcohol; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked (three counts). OHP arrest.
BEARD, Victor. Driving under the influence of any intoxicating substance; expired license plate; failure to yield while turning left. City arrest.
JONES, Max Anthony. Driving under the influence of alcohol; possession of marijuana. City arrest.
LAMBESIS, William John. Driving under the influence of alcohol any other intoxicating substance; carrying firearms while under the influence. City arrest.
LOGAN, Briana Moneek. Driving under the influence of any intoxicating substance. OHP arrest.
LONG, Tammy Lynette. Driving under the influence of alcohol. Fort Gibson arrest.
PERKINS, Cara. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. OHP arrest.
SMITH, Rebekah. Driving under the influence of alcohol. City arrest.
ZEFERINO, Paul. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. OHP arrest.
