Muskogee County District Court 01.04.21

Wooden gavel

 Nastco

Marriage license

Bryan Keith Defoor, 51, and Lisa Michelle Koumbis, 44, both of Muskogee.

Protective order

Krystel Lynn Martin, et al. vs. Ruben Christopher Ball, Jan. 19.

Initial appearance

FREEMAN, Jacob Aaron. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Sounding docket Jan. 19.

Revocation

MONROY-OCHOA, Otto Leonel. Falsely personate another to create liability. Bond $1,500. Hearing Jan. 13.

Dismissals

MELLAND, Christopher Brandon. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; threaten to perform act of violence. No complaining witness.

NODINE, Joshua Joseph. First-degree burglary; domestic abuse - assault and battery; disrupt/prevent/interrupt/emergency telephone call. Lack of jurisdiction.

DUI arrest

ROYE, Timothy Jeva. Drive under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you