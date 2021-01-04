Muskogee County District Court 01.04.21

Marriage license
Bryan Keith Defoor, 51, and Lisa Michelle Koumbis, 44, both of Muskogee.
Protective order
Krystel Lynn Martin, et al. vs. Ruben Christopher Ball, Jan. 19.
Initial appearance
FREEMAN, Jacob Aaron. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Sounding docket Jan. 19.
Revocation
MONROY-OCHOA, Otto Leonel. Falsely personate another to create liability. Bond $1,500. Hearing Jan. 13.
Dismissals
MELLAND, Christopher Brandon. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; threaten to perform act of violence. No complaining witness.
NODINE, Joshua Joseph. First-degree burglary; domestic abuse - assault and battery; disrupt/prevent/interrupt/emergency telephone call. Lack of jurisdiction.
DUI arrest
ROYE, Timothy Jeva. Drive under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.
