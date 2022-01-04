Civil suits
In re: Levi Wright, lost title.
In re: Honda of Muskogee, lost title.
Initial appearances
ALBERS, Tyler. Indecent exposure. Bond $2,000. Sounding docket Jan. 18.
GOODWIN, Jason Timothy. Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer. Bond same. Sounding docket Jan. 18.
McCLURE, Jeremiah Lee. Sexual battery. Bond same. Sounding docket Jan. 18.
WEBB, Scott Allen. Lewd molestation; threaten to perform act of violence. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Jan. 18.
WYATT, Lakin Bryce. Child neglect; domestic assault and battery in presence of minor; public intoxication. Bond same. Sounding docket Jan. 25.
Sentencings
FARMER, Rodney Eugene. Unauthorized use of vehicle. Four years in prison. Fined $500.
SIDES, Cindy. Possession of stolen vehicle. Three years suspended. Fined $500.
