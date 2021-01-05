Muskogee County District Court 01.05.21

Marriage licenses
Robin Sean Willis, 47, and Dacia Jeanne Ezell, 47, both of Checotah.
Leobardo Hernandez Rangel, 44, and Isidra Hernandez Ledezma, 52, both of Muskogee.
Stavion Syntrell McHenry, 21, and Kaitlyn Marie Rupa, 21, both of Boynton.
Civil suits
Discover Bank vs.:
• Dana S. Cundiff, petition for judgment, $7,667.60.
• Jerry L. Field Jr., petition for judgment, $7,343.04.
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Clark A. Ehrhardt, petition for judgment, $3,631.70.
PCA Acquisitions V, LLC Synchrony vs. James Hannah, petition for judgment, $1,471.45.
Initial appearances
CRAIG, Michele Evette aka CRAIG, Michelle Evette. Grand larceny; false declaration in pawn. Bond $1,500. Preliminary hearing Jan. 11.
GLISSON, Cory Michael. Third-degree burglary; unauthorized use of credit card; knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Jan. 19.
ISOM, Amanda Jane. Third-degree burglary; unauthorized use of credit card; knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property; destroying evidence. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Jan. 19.
LANE, Ryan Anthony. Assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond $50,000. Sounding docket Jan. 19.
MURPHY, Christopher Cloud. Possession of stolen vehicle; eluding/attempting to elude police officer; obstructing officer. Bond $7,500. Sounding docket Jan. 19.
WALKER, Keevin Michael Ray. Kidnapping; plan/attempt/conspire to perform act of violence; domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Bond $250,000. Sounding docket Jan. 19.
Revocation
CRAIG, Michele Evette aka CRAIG, Michelle Evette. Child neglect. Bond $1,500. Hearing Jan. 11.
Dismissal
WILSON, Amanda Nicole. Battery/assault and battery on police officer; threaten to perform act of violence. Lack of jurisdiction.
