Marriage license
Brian McVay, 41, and Elizabeth Jones, 47, both of Muskogee.
Civil suits
Tinker Federal Credit Union vs.:
• C.H. Hoover, petition for judgment, $10,030.98.
• Lynn E. Kieslich, petition for judgment, $6,813.06.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Reth Lim, petition for judgment, $3,587.27.
Shayna Simmons vs. State of Oklahoma, petition for expungement.
In re: Michael Gardner, lost title.
In re: Thomas McMillen, lost titles.
In re: Teri Nester, lost titles.
Jason Charles Hawkins vs. State of Oklahoma, et al., petition for expungement.
In re: Vallard Campbell, lost title.
In re: Jimmy L. Barcheers, lost title.
In re: Jennifer Gregory, lost title.
Initial appearances
GUEVARA, Alberto. Trafficking in illegal drugs; maintaining a place for keeping/selling controlled drugs; possession of controlled dangerous substance without tax stamp affixed; acquire proceeds from drug activity. Bond same. Sounding docket Jan. 19.
RUSSELL, Matthew Wayne. Obscene material - publish/distribute/participate. Bond $50,000. Preliminary hearing Jan. 10.
Revocation
NORMAN Jr., Curtis Lee. Child endangerment - permitting abuse; driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, second and subsequent offense.
Sentencing
BALDWIN, Geneva Rochelle. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute (two counts); unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts); possession of controlled substance. Two 10-year and three one-year concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $1,750.
