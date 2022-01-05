gavel

Marriage license

Brian McVay, 41, and Elizabeth Jones, 47, both of Muskogee.

Civil suits

Tinker Federal Credit Union vs.:

• C.H. Hoover, petition for judgment, $10,030.98.

• Lynn E. Kieslich, petition for judgment, $6,813.06.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Reth Lim, petition for judgment, $3,587.27.

Shayna Simmons vs. State of Oklahoma, petition for expungement.

In re: Michael Gardner, lost title.

In re: Thomas McMillen, lost titles.

In re: Teri Nester, lost titles.

Jason Charles Hawkins vs. State of Oklahoma, et al., petition for expungement.

In re: Vallard Campbell, lost title.

In re: Jimmy L. Barcheers, lost title.

In re: Jennifer Gregory, lost title.

Initial appearances

GUEVARA, Alberto. Trafficking in illegal drugs; maintaining a place for keeping/selling controlled drugs; possession of controlled dangerous substance without tax stamp affixed; acquire proceeds from drug activity. Bond same. Sounding docket Jan. 19.

RUSSELL, Matthew Wayne. Obscene material - publish/distribute/participate. Bond $50,000. Preliminary hearing Jan. 10.

Revocation

NORMAN Jr., Curtis Lee. Child endangerment - permitting abuse; driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, second and subsequent offense.

Sentencing

BALDWIN, Geneva Rochelle. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute (two counts); unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts); possession of controlled substance. Two 10-year and three one-year concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $1,750.

