Marriage licenses
Corban Jax Dobbins, 20, and Sarah Alline Moore, 22, both of Porter.
Derek Eugene Miles Sr., 59, and Chiquita Lorraine Wright, 39, both of Muskogee.
Divorce decree
Melissa S. Beard vs. Michael Glenn Beard, incompatibility.
Protective orders
Brittney Marie Page, et al. vs. Erik Lynn Cowett, Jan. 25.
Chelsee J. Krause vs. Samuel A Pruett, Feb. 2.
Civil suits
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs.:
• Mike Cruz, petition for judgment, $1,475.
• Michael J. Budovec, petition for judgment, $2,056.25.
• Keely Phillips, petition for judgment, $2,063.30.
Marcus Eugene Loggins vs. State of Oklahoma, petition to expunge record.
In re: Tim Roger Hall, lost title.
In re: Kathy Washington, lost title.
Tinker Federal Credit Union vs. Timothy J. Brown, petition for judgment, $10,000 or less.
Credit Acceptance Corporation vs.:
• Michael Edwards, petition for judgment, $5,533.37.
• Jonathan Buchanan, petition for judgment, $6,859.57.
• Christian Hamley, et al., petition for judgment, $11,642.30.
Small claims
Sheryl Williams Floyd, et al. vs. Cyndria Alnett, et al., forcible entry and detainer, Jan. 23.
Master Finance vs.:
• Bobbi Benefield, $212, Feb. 10.
• Amie Alexander, $444, Feb. 10.
• Shane Christian, $660, Feb. 10.
• Steven Bell, $395, Feb. 10.
Ardmore Finance vs.:
• Brandy Hill, $551, Feb. 10.
• Hardy Cullom, $480, Feb. 10.
• Tonette Rucker, $448, , Feb. 10.
• Greg Davis, $504, , Feb. 10.
• Sherese Coleman, $1,050, Feb. 10.
• John Knight, $459, Feb. 10.
Archie Hunter vs. Theresa Lawson, et al., forcible entry and detainer, Jan. 18.
Stanley's vs. Nancy Rainbolt, $1,319, Jan. 18.
Willie Gilbert vs. Lindsey Carter, $808, Jan. 18.
Hazel Dillon vs. Cherletta Pouncil, $2,500, Jan. 18.
Dorothy Knight aka Dorthy Knight vs. Heirs of Pearline Davis, et al., quiet title.
Initial appearances
ABRIL, Michael Joe. Aggravated assault and battery. Bond $8,000. Sounding docket Jan. 19.
ALEXANDER, Mickey. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs (marijuana); escape from arrest or detention; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked; failure to maintain insurance or security. Bond $1,500. Disposition docket Jan. 13.
BAKER, Ronald Joseph. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Bond same. Disposition docket Feb. 14.
BEARD, Victor Tyrone aka BEASLEY, Victor Tyrone. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; failure to pay taxes due to state; intersection violation. Bond same. Disposition docket Feb. 14.
BLUM, Kevin Tyler. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Jan. 18.
BURNS Jr., Corey Michael. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute (marijuana); possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Bond $15,000. Sounding docket Jan. 19.
FURGERSON, Arthur James aka FERGERSON, Arthur James. Domestic abuse - assault and battery; disrupt/prevent/interrupt emergency telephone call. Bond $15,000. Sounding docket Jan. 19.
JAMES, Bryant Allen aka JAMES, Bryan A. aka ALLEN, James aka BRYANT, James Allen aka JAMES Bryant aka JAMES, Bryant A. Trafficking in illegal drugs. Bond $25,000. Preliminary hearing Jan. 9.
JONES, Max Anthony. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs: possession of controlled dangerous substance. Bond same. Disposition docket Feb. 14.
KELLY, James Allen. False personate another to create liability. Bond $4,000. Sounding docket Jan. 18.
LAMBESIS, William John aka LAMB, William John. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; carrying firearm while under the influence. Bond $2,500. Disposition docket Feb. 7.
LOGAN, Brianna Moneek. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Bond same. Disposition docket Feb. 14.
SMITH, Rebekah Lulamae. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket Feb. 7.
VANSCHUYVER, Sarah Jean. Second-degree burglary; conspiracy. Bond $3,000. Sounding docket Jan. 18.
WASHINGTON, Sydnie Lynn aka WASHINGTON, Sidney. Malicious injury to property - over $1,000. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Jan. 18.
WHITE, Kristopher Adam. Feloniously pointing firearm. Bond same. Sounding docket Jan. 19.
WHITNEY, Adrianna. Assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; domestic assault and battery in presence of a minor; malicious injury to property - over $1,000. Bond same. Sounding docket Jan. 19.
WILLIAMS, Kedrick Tyroy aka WILLIAMS, Kendrick Tyroy aka WILLIAMS, Kendrick Teroy aka WILLIAMS, Kedrick Teroy. Aggravated assault and battery on a police officer; assault and battery on a police officer; resisting an officer; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $15,000. Sounding docket Jan. 18.
ZEFERINO, Paul. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Bond same. Disposition docket Feb. 14.
Dismissals
BUTLER Jr., Billy Ray. Trafficking in illegal drugs. Lack of jurisdiction.
LEWIS, Dakota Ryan. Unauthorized use of a vehicle. Best interest of justice.
Revocations
ALEXANDER, Mickey. Eluding/attempting to elude police officer. Bond $1,000. Hearing Jan. 13.
CLARK, Ashton Marie. Falsely personate another to create liability; larceny of automobile; knowingly concealing stolen property. Bond $3,000. Hearing July 12.
FERGUSON, Noel Asa. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $1,000. Hearing Jan. 10.
GRAHAM, Nathan Kelly. Perjury. Bond $1,000. Hearing Jan. 13.
JAMES, Bryant Allen aka JAMES, Bryan A. aka ALLEN, James aka BRYANT, James Allen aka JAMES Bryant aka JAMES, Bryant A. Aggravated driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; child neglect; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked; carrying a firearm while under the influence. Bond $1,000. Hearing Jan. 9.
Sentencings
HUNTE, Samantha Ingrid. First-degree burglary; malicious injury to property - under $1,000. Seven years suspended. Fined $350.
PIERCE, Danny Wayne. Possession with intent to distribute. Five years suspended.
ROBINSON, Jackie James. Driving under the influence; transporting open container of intoxicating beverage. Ten years suspended. Fined $350.
