Muskogee County District Court 01.06.20

Initial appearances
DORR, Natashia Marrie aka BOREN, Natoshia Marrie aka DORR, Natoshua Marrie aka PARRIS, Natashia Marrie aka PARRIS, Natoshua Marrie. Larceny from the house. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket Jan. 19.
PIERCE, Rusty. First-degree burglary; protective order violation. Bond same. Sounding docket Jan. 21.
THOMAS, Chad Joseph. Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer. Held without bond. Sounding docket Jan. 20.
Dismissal
DONALDSON, Bryson Keith. Child endangerment by driving under the influence. Lack of jurisdiction.
Commented
