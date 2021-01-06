Muskogee County District Court 01.06.20

Wooden gavel

 Nastco

Initial appearances

DORR, Natashia Marrie aka BOREN, Natoshia Marrie aka DORR, Natoshua Marrie aka PARRIS, Natashia Marrie aka PARRIS, Natoshua Marrie. Larceny from the house. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket Jan. 19.

PIERCE, Rusty. First-degree burglary; protective order violation. Bond same. Sounding docket Jan. 21.

THOMAS, Chad Joseph. Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer. Held without bond. Sounding docket Jan. 20.

Dismissal

DONALDSON, Bryson Keith. Child endangerment by driving under the influence. Lack of jurisdiction.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you