Marriage license
Sylvester John Strozeski, 71, and Ellen Laraine Harmon, 70, both of Wagoner.
Protective order
James H. Orman Sr., et al. vs. Jacqueline Bufore, Jan. 20.
Small claims
Jerry Allen Gladd Jr. vs. Patrick James, $1,070, Jan. 19.
Initial appearances
ALBERS, Tyler. Indecent exposure. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Jan. 20.
CAMPBELL, Bradley Elliot. Second-degree burglary. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Jan. 20.
CLAPTON, Clinton Dale. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Bond same. Disposition docket Jan. 25.
GARCIA, Gandhi Morales. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; unsafe lane use. Bond same. Disposition docket Jan., 25.
HENRY, Trevor Dewayne. Trafficking in illegal drugs. Bond $50,000. Sounding docket Jan. 20.
IRVIN, Zackery Bryan. Driving while impaired. Bond same. Disposition docket Jan. 25.
KRAUS, Levi. Trafficking in illegal drugs; maintaining place for keeping/selling drugs; distribute controlled dangerous substance within 2000 feet of park/school/in presence of minor; possess firearm during commission of felony; possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Bond $100,000. Sounding docket Jan. 20.
MURPHY, Shane Taylor. Trafficking in illegal drugs; maintaining place for keeping/selling controlled substance; distribute controlled dangerous substance within 2000 feet of park/school/in presence of minor; possess firearm during commission of felony; possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Bond $100,000. Sounding docket Jan. 20.
WHITE, Aundrea. Trafficking in illegal drugs. Bond $50,000. Sounding docket Jan. 20.
WITHERSPOON, Gerald. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; carrying a firearm while under the influence. Bond same. Disposition docket Jan. 25.
Dismissal
SHOEMAKER, Jessica Leigh-Ann. Possession of stolen vehicle. Lack of jurisdiction.
DUI arrest
FOWLER, Lisa. Driving under the influence of alcohol. City arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.