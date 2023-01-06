Gavel
Nastco

Small claims

Bell Finance vs.:

• Laura Wright, $1,637, Feb. 13.

• Timothy Stanfield, $472, Feb. 13.

• Dana Ellison, $846.50, Feb. 13.

Ronnie Ellis, et al. vs. Debra Coppin, forcible entry and detainer, Jan. 18.

Initial appearance

CLOPTON, Ricky Duane. Failure to register as sex offender. Bond $15,000. Preliminary hearing Jan. 13.

Dismissal

PENN, Shearon Marie. Feloniously carrying a firearm. Best interest of justice.

Revocation

CLOPTON, Ricky Duane. Endeavoring to manufacture controlled dangerous substance/possess material with intent to manufacture; possession of controlled dangerous substance. Bond $5,000. Hearing Jan. 13.

