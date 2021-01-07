Muskogee County District Court 01.07.21

Marriage licenses
Donald Edwin Cox, 39, and Kelly Marie Plunkett, 39, both of Fort Gibson.
Joey Leon Whorton, 46, and Julie Janell Adreon, 45, both of Fort Gibson.
Civil suit
Foursight Capital, LLC vs. Lisa Smith, $21,562.
Small claims
Firstar Bank vs.:
• James Allen, $674, Feb. 24.
• Jessie Easterling, $1,141, Feb. 24.
• Samara Herd, $1,138, Feb. 24.
• Jennifer Duran, $1,070, Feb. 24.
APFSDEMM Inc. vs. Amy Wilson, forcible entry and detainer, Jan. 20.
WCRM Management III, LLC vs. Amber Nicole Edwards, $595, Jan. 20.
Okay Homes LLC vs. Trina Louise Simpson, $490, Jan. 20.
McCaslin RV Spaces & Mobile Home Park, LLC vs. Kristina Roberts, $2,660, Jan. 20.
Dismissals
WOMACK, Lisa Ann aka LAYMAN, Lisa Ann aka CHANDLER, Lisa Ann. Enabling child abuse (two counts); enabling child sexual abuse (two counts). Best interest of justice.
WOMACK, Michael Trent. Child abuse (two counts); child sexual abuse (two counts). Best interest of justice.
Sentencing
GARCIA, Anders. First-degree rape; child neglect. Two concurrent 30-year sentences with all but first 15 suspended. Fined $1,000.
DUI arrest
ANDERSON, Jacob Rico. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; distribution of controlled substance, possess with intent; resisting executive officer; driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked. City arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.