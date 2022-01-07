Marriage licenses
Jamon Breon Porter, 41, and Katrina Lanea Moore, 32, both of Muskogee.
Colby Blake Branham, 31, and Eyvine Hearn III, 34, both of Muskogee.
Jose Luis Cervantes Garcia, 45, and Eloisa Cuevas Garza, 48, both of Muskogee.
Protective order
Cherie L. Roberts vs. Charles E. Russell, Jan. 27.
Civil suits
Yvette Bell, et al. vs. Danny Stonestreet, petition for settlement.
Red Crown Credit Union vs. John Richard Rowland, petition for judgment, $31,012.94.
Small claims
Muskogee Housing Authority GCV vs. Gabriella McCurdy, $186, Jan. 24.
Devin Taylor Ashing vs. Tim Hess Sr., et al, $2,120, Jan. 31.
Initial appearances
BUFORE, Jacqueline aka ORMAN, Jacqueline Rene. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Jan. 21.
FOWLER, Lisa. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket Feb. 1.
DUI arrest
FOWLER, Lisa. Driving under the influence of alcohol. City arrest.
