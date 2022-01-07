gavel

Wooden gavel

 Nastco

Marriage licenses

Jamon Breon Porter, 41, and Katrina Lanea Moore, 32, both of Muskogee.

Colby Blake Branham, 31, and Eyvine Hearn III, 34, both of Muskogee.

Jose Luis Cervantes Garcia, 45, and Eloisa Cuevas Garza, 48, both of Muskogee.

Protective order

Cherie L. Roberts vs. Charles E. Russell, Jan. 27.

Civil suits

Yvette Bell, et al. vs. Danny Stonestreet, petition for settlement.

Red Crown Credit Union vs. John Richard Rowland, petition for judgment, $31,012.94.

Small claims

Muskogee Housing Authority GCV vs. Gabriella McCurdy, $186, Jan. 24.

Devin Taylor Ashing vs. Tim Hess Sr., et al, $2,120, Jan. 31.

Initial appearances

BUFORE, Jacqueline aka ORMAN, Jacqueline Rene. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Jan. 21.

FOWLER, Lisa. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket Feb. 1.

DUI arrest

FOWLER, Lisa. Driving under the influence of alcohol. City arrest.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you