Muskogee County District Court 01.09.21

Marriage licenses
Gregory Shane Henry, 44, and Shyla Kay Bailey, 37, both of Muskogee.
Eric Allen Wilson, 48, and Mary Elizabeth Padgett, 49, both of Haskell.
Daryon Anthony Savior Lopez, 22, and Corle Marie Sue Baughman, 20, both of Tulsa.
Ted Nuget Travis, 41, and Torie May Robinson, 26, both of Tahlequah.
Initial appearance
ANDERSON, Jacob Rico aka Grip. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked. Bond same. Sounding docket Jan. 15.
Acceleration
GUINN, Shelsey. Child neglect; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $1,500. Hearing Jan. 15.
Dismissals
DOAK, Randy Russell. Possession of stolen vehicle. Lack of jurisdiction.
PARKS, Jordan Wayne. Failure to comply with sex offender registration. Best interest of justice.
STEPHENS, Jalyn Jordan Wayne aka STEPHENS, Jalyen Doran Wayne aka STEPHENS, Jayln Jordan Wayne aka STEPHENS, Jayn Jordan. Larceny from a person. Best interest of justice.
Sentencings
GRIFFIN, Breylon Joe Ray. Falsely personate another to create liability; possession of controlled dangerous substance (two counts); unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentenced Jan. 7. Five years in prison to be suspended upon successful completion of rehab. Fined $1,500.
KENNEDY, John Donald. Assault and battery; malicious injury to property - under $1,000. Sentenced Jan. 5. One 90-day and one one-year concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $375.
PERRY, Natasha Dorian. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; acquire proceeds from drug activity; maintaining place for keeping/selling controlled substance; possession of firearm after former felony conviction; abuse/exploitation/neglect of vulnerable adult; knowingly concealing stolen property. Sentenced Jan. 8. Five concurrent 10-year suspended sentences and one one-year suspended sentence.
DUI arrests
GILLIAM, Ronald C. Drive under the influence of alcohol. OHP arrest.
PELL, Richard Wayne. Drive under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; failure to stop at red light. City arrest.
PERRY, Leon Temarion. Drive under the influence of alcohol; possession of controlled substance; possession of paraphernalia; driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked; transporting open container of beer. City arrest.
