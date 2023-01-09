Gavel

Bradley Aaron Prokop, 38, and Pamela Jo Tanner, 37, both of Shawnee.

Protective order

Mary Toles Brice vs. David Lee Brice Sr., Feb. 2.

Civil suits

Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC vs. Kyle Q. Dossett, et al., foreclosure.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs.:

• Gary Miner, petition for judgment, $10,107.86.

• Courtney M. Perkins, petition for judgment, $3,994.56.

• Marvin Taylor, petition for judgment, $653.29.

Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Larry G. McDaniel, petition for judgment, $1,43.25.

Small claims

Kevin Gilbert vs. Eddie Woods, $650, Jan. 18.

Brentwood Ext. Care and Rehab vs. Rachel Peterson, $4,257. 64, Feb. 10.

Janice Fahrenholtz vs. McKay's Mobile RV Repair, $352.49, Feb. 10.

Jackson Properties vs.:

• Bob Fanning, et al., $2,343, Jan. 23.

• Rodger Cutler, $2,300, Jan. 23.

Initial appearances

KELLY, Robert. First-degree arson; assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; cruelty to animals; resisting an officer. Bond $40,000. Sounding docket Jan. 23.

PRUETT, Samuel Adam. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; threaten to perform act of violence. Bond $25,000. Sounding docket July 23.

Dismissal

SANCHEZ, Ruben. Domestic abuse - assault and battery. Best interest of justice.

Revocations

HAYWARD, Jason Adam. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; falsely personate another to create liability. Bond $1,500. Hearing Jan. 20.

PARRISH, Robert Michael. Kidnapping; domestic abuse - assault and battery, two counts; malicious injury to property - over $1,000. Bond $3,000. Hearing Jan. 20.

Sentencings

GARCIA Jr., Michael Sergio. Knowingly receiving stolen property; obstructing officer; failure to register as sex offender; third-degree burglary; malicious injury to property under $1,000. Three five-year, and two one-year concurrent sentences in prison.

DUI arrests

HUSBAND, Terrance Ray. Driving under the influence. County arrest.

McCANDLESS, Terry. Driving under the influence of alcohol; possession of controlled substance. County arrest.

MILLS, Jackie H. Operate a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or intoxicants. City arrest.

