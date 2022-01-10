gavel

Marriage licenses

Jarod Wayne Palmer, 41, and Dorine Nicole Fain, 42, both of Muskogee.

Lonnie Wayne Fortney Jr., 39, and Allie Danielle Jones, 33, both of Oktaha.

Small claims

Arthur Inge vs. Randall McClure, replevin, Jan. 26.

Initial appearances

BOULET, Denquia Lashelle. Child neglect. Bond same. Sounding docket Jan. 24.

BUTLER, Edsenio Kenard. Aggravated driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Sounding docket Jan. 24.

HARRIS, Lynessa Renee. False declaration of ownership in pawn. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Jan. 24.

Sentencing

MECKLE, Brandon Dale. Possession of controlled dangerous with intent to distribute; possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Two 15-year concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $1,000.

DUI arrests

HASBANY, Paul. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.

PEARCE, Justin Lee. Driving under the influence. Haskell arrest.

PEPIAKITAH, Taylyn. Driving under the influence; child endangerment; operation of a motor vehicle while driver's license is suspended or revoked; failure to carry verification. City arrest.

TIPPIE, Tony Lee. Driving with breath alcohol content of .08 or more; carrying a weapon while under the influence. City arrest.

