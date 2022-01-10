Marriage licenses
Jarod Wayne Palmer, 41, and Dorine Nicole Fain, 42, both of Muskogee.
Lonnie Wayne Fortney Jr., 39, and Allie Danielle Jones, 33, both of Oktaha.
Small claims
Arthur Inge vs. Randall McClure, replevin, Jan. 26.
Initial appearances
BOULET, Denquia Lashelle. Child neglect. Bond same. Sounding docket Jan. 24.
BUTLER, Edsenio Kenard. Aggravated driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Sounding docket Jan. 24.
HARRIS, Lynessa Renee. False declaration of ownership in pawn. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Jan. 24.
Sentencing
MECKLE, Brandon Dale. Possession of controlled dangerous with intent to distribute; possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Two 15-year concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $1,000.
DUI arrests
HASBANY, Paul. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.
PEARCE, Justin Lee. Driving under the influence. Haskell arrest.
PEPIAKITAH, Taylyn. Driving under the influence; child endangerment; operation of a motor vehicle while driver's license is suspended or revoked; failure to carry verification. City arrest.
TIPPIE, Tony Lee. Driving with breath alcohol content of .08 or more; carrying a weapon while under the influence. City arrest.
