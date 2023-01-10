Marriage license
Hunter Scott Lawson, 22, and Timberly Ann Sheets, 22, both of Wright City.
Divorce decree
Holly Nicole Chavez vs. Salvador Robert Chavez, incompatibility.
Protective order
Tiffani Anne Peterman vs. Kenneth Drench, Feb. 8.
Civil suits
Citibank, N.A. vs. Gary W. James, petition for judgment, $2,892.75.
Bank of America, N.A. vs.:
• Jamie P. Johnson, petition for judgment, $5,852.97.
• Milleigh Rain Davis, petition for judgment, $4,038.34.
American Express National Bank vs.:
• Melissa Hughes, petition for judgment, $5,057.38.
• Melissa Hughes, petition for judgment, $8,273.80.
Gary Price, et al. vs. Kevin Kourt, M.D., petition for judgment, excess of $75,000.
Trailers Rent to Own Number 2, LLC vs. Jason Fullen, replevin.
Erika Gault Purdy vs. Pauline R. Cotton, petition for judgment, excess of $10,000.
Oklahoma Tax Commission vs. Christopher Davis, et al., petition to appear at hearing on assets.
Initial appearances
BARNETT, Monte Neil. Battery/assault and battery on a police officer (two counts); first-degree burglary. Bond $25,000. Sounding docket Jan. 24.
COLE Sr., Rodney Beau. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; bringing contraband (weapons/explosives/drugs/intoxicating beverage/low-point beer/money) into jail/penal institution; carrying a firearm while under the influence. Bond $25,000. Sounding docket Jan. 24.
LOWRIMORE, John Mark. Lewd or indecent proposals to child under 16; resisting an officer. Recognizance to attorney. Sounding docket Jan. 24.
MYRICK, Jamie Rae aka WERTHER, Jamie Rae. Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond $25,000. Sounding docket Jan. 24.
STAFFORD, Shakylah aka STAFFORD, Shalaylah aka STAFFORD, Shaklyan. Falsely personate another to create liability. Bond same. Sounding docket Jan. 24.
THOMAS, Rebekah Ann. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute (methamphetamine); bringing contraband (weapons/explosives/drugs/intoxicating beverage/low-point beer/money) into jail/penal institution. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Jan. 24.
Sentencings
MORTON, Alvontey Devon. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Four years suspended.
WRIGHT, Jeremiah Soloman. Falsely personate another to create liability; obstructing an officer; resisting an officer. One five-year and two one-year concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $500.
DUI arrest
MORRIS, Jacob Tanner. Driving under the influence of alcohol; transporting open container - beer. City arrest.
