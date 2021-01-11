Small claims
Elite Auto Providers vs.:
• Lynda R. Carter, $4,482.20, Feb. 12.
• Jacqueline Nycole Maranga, $2,163.36, Feb. 12.
• Donald Reagan Lewis, $2,992.72, Feb. 12.
• Beberly Kay Mitchel, $2,415.43, Feb. 12.
• Mitchell Scott Chase Greenwalt, $1,524.89, Feb. 12.
• Crystal Gail Link, $3,934.16, Feb. 12.
NV Properties vs. Marquis Smith, $266, Jan. 25.
APFSDEMM Inc. vs. Ariel Harrington, $268.71, Jan. 25.
LOV Properties vs. Joyce Ladanza, $475, Jan. 25.
Initial appearances
WARD, Travler Ray. Eluding/attempting to elude police officer; improper spot lamps. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Jan. 25.
Revocation
DANIEL, Bryan Alan. Second-degree rape (two counts). Bond $2,500. Hearing Jan. 21.
Sentencing
LATIMER, Lonnie. Grand larceny; false declaration of ownership in pawn (two counts). Sentenced Jan. 8. One five-year and two one-year concurrent deferred sentences. Fined $2,000.
Dismissals
MAYES, Ciandra Trilijah. Second-degree burglary; malicious injury to property - under $1,000. No complaining witness.
SCOTT, Justin. Possession of controlled dangerous substance; carrying weapons; larceny of merchandise from a retailer; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Lack of jurisdiction.
SHANKS, Robert Darren. Second-degree burglary. At request of complaining witness.
DUI arrests
BYRD, James. Drive under the influence of alcohol; transporting open container of beer. City arrest.
WARD, Stephen. Possession of paraphernalia; drive with breath alcohol content of .08 or more; transporting open container of liquor; speeding; driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked. OHP arrest.
YAHOLA, Dylan R. Drive with breath alcohol content of .08 or more; carrying firearms while under the influence. County arrest.
