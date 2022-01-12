Muskogee County District Court 01.11.22

Marriage licenses
Blake David Mitchell, 30, and Bailey Morgan Brown, 30, both of Muskogee.
Scott Michael Andersen, 27, and Hanah Lyn Daugherty, 23, both of Muskogee.
Travis Wayne Cobb, 33, and Christina Marie Brooks, 27, both of Wagoner.
Civil suit
Elisha Zillah Guerra vs. Katryn Louise Carter, petition for judgment, in excess of $75,000.
Initial appearances
HUGHEY, Mark Leonard. Trafficking illegal drugs; unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute. Bond same. Sounding docket Jan. 25.
PEPIAKITAH, Taylyn Rae. Child endangerment while driving under the influence; driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked; failure to carry insurance/security verification form. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Jan. 25.
WALKER, Jaylin Marcell. Battery/assault and battery on police officer; obstructing officer. Bond same. Sounding docket Jan. 25.
WEEDEN, Tyler Ray. possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Jan. 25.
WHITE, Dalton Lee Eby. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; sexual exploitation — child under 12; domestic assault and battery in presence of minor. Bond $15,000. Sounding docket Jan. 25.
