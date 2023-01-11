Marriage licenses
Tommy L. Taylor, 44, and Hope L. Taylor, 51, both of Muskogee.
Civil suits
Citibank, N.A. vs. Juanita Goodner, petition for judgment, $2,231.97.
American Express National Bank vs. Cristy Morgan, petition for judgment, $8,324.08.
In re: Nicole H. Potter, lost title.
Small claims
Atlas Property Management dba Country Club Apartments vs.:
• Bobbie L. Stanley, et al., $829, Jan. 27.
• Donetta Taylor, et al., $815, Jan. 27.
Mid-Continent Construction vs.:
• Hailey Mann, et al., $884.45, Jan. 25.
• Daishawn Smith, et al., $1,397, Jan. 25.
• Tyler Hampton, $825, Jan. 25.
• Danielle Williams, $850, Jan. 25.
• Antonio Martin, $1,550, Jan. 25.
Aimee Baysinger vs. William Humphrey, $900, Jan. 25.
Parklane Apartments vs. Jerry McSperitt, $247.50, Jan. 23.
MHA Green Country Village vs. Shalecia Syrus, $488, Jan. 23.
Marvin L. Green vs. Regina U. Thomas, forcible entry and detainer, Jan. 25.
Initial appearances
BRANDLEY, Donavier Kentrell aka BRANDLEY, Donxavier Kentrell. Possession of imitation firearm after former felony conviction. Bond $7,500. Sounding docket Jan. 25.
McCANDLESS, Terry Lee. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; possession of controlled substance (cocaine). Bond $2,500. Disposition docket Feb. 16.
McCOG, Dean Kale. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; first-degree burglary; mistreating police dog/horse; resisting an officer. Bond $50,000. Sounding docket Jan. 25.
MORRIS, Jacob Tanner. Actual physical control of vehicle under the influence. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket Jan. 25.
WRIGHT, Jordan Roosevelt. Assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond $5,000. Preliminary hearing Jan. 19.
Dismissals
ANDERSON, Daniel Jermaine. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; domestic abuse - prior pattern of physical abuse; domestic assault and battery in presence of a minor. No complaining witness.
BEASLEY, Kyri Oshae. Shooting with intent to kill; aggravated assault and battery. Failure of prosecuting witness to comply.
HAMILTON, Jayson Orville. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; domestic abuse - assault and battery. Failure of prosecuting witness to comply.
VANNATTA, Hunter Aires. First-degree burglary; assault with a dangerous weapon; assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; threaten to perform act of violence. No complaining witness.
WALKER, Robert Kenneth. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Failure of prosecuting witness to comply.
Revocations
ALLEY, LJay Alfred. First-degree burglary. Bond $2,000. Hearing Jan. 19.
WRIGHT, Jordan Roosevelt. Robbery with a weapon; knowingly concealing stolen property. Bond $3,500. Hearing Jan. 19.
Sentencing
HERNANDEZ, Jason. Domestic assault and battery in presence of a minor. Five years in prison with all but first two suspended.
