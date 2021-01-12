Marriage licenses
Nicklaus Andrew Avers, 39, and Tiffany Jo Moore, 37, both of Muskogee.
Clayton Benjamin Carpenter, 39, and Heather Dyana Barbee, 33, both of Wagoner.
Justin Marshall Parvin, 42, and Terrie DeeAnn Parvin, 40, both of Braggs.
Civil suits
In re: D'Anne Rene Hanson, petition for name change.
In re: Rusti Campbell, application for title.
In re: Ray Jones, application for titles.
In re: Coulter Manard, application for title.
Small claims
Armstrong Bank vs. Destiny Renee W. Jones, $575.93, Feb. 17.
Honor Heights Towers vs. Kenneth Barton, forcible entry and detainer, Jan. 25.
Lee Home Solutions vs. Melissa Beard, et al., $900, Jan. 25.
Z&J Enterprises vs.:
• Stephanie Johnson, et al., $825, Jan. 25.
• Lazerus Chavez, et al., $1,025, Jan. 25.
• Brandon Morris, et al., $725, Jan. 25.
Mid Continent Construction vs.:
• Leandria Keith, et al., $750, Jan. 25.
• Justin Foreman, et al., $750, Jan. 25.
Capitol St. Apts. vs. Brittany Gaunt, et al., $650, Jan. 25.
Initial appearances
ANDERSON, Jacob Rico aka Grip. First-degree burglary; obstructing an officer; possession of controlled substance; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked; operate vehicle with defective equipment or unsafe conditions. Bond $50,000. Sounding docket Jan. 15.
ASHWOOD III, John Thomas. Child endangerment by driving under the influence; domestic assault and battery in presence of minor; carrying firearm while under the influence. Bond same. Sounding docket March 26.
GILBERT, Darnell Maurice. Conjoint robbery; possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Bond $150,000. Sounding docket March 26.
HOOFNAGLE, Kadin Blayne. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket March 26.
WADE, Darreka Trennett. Possession of stolen vehicle; falsely personate another to create liability; possession of controlled dangerous substance. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket March 26.
YAHOLA, Dylan Ray. Aggravated driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; carrying firearm while under the influence. Bond same. Disposition docket Jan. 26.
DUI arrest
CHESTER, Joseph Toissiant. Reckless driving; drive under the influence of alcohol; transporting open container of beer; obstructing officer; resisting executive officer. Creek Nation arrest.
