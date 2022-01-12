gavel

Marriage license

Caleb Joshua Sexton, 27, and Amber Annette Harder, 23, both of Muskogee.

Protective order

Kimberli Ann Triplett vs. Anthony Jordan Caleb Stout, Feb. 2.

Civil suits

In re: Ada Recovery, lost titles.

In re: Tribute Home Sales, LLC, lost titles.

In re: Alan Cuddy, lost titles.

In re: John Marshall, lost title.

In re: Tsalagi Farms, LLC, lost title.

In re: Paul Nicklau, lost title.

In re: Frankie Heytz, et al., lost title.

In re: Nathan Brown, lost title.

In re: Randy Dossey, et al., lost title.

In re: Fussell Appliances, LLC, lost title.

Small claims

Mid Continent Construction vs.:

• Robert Krouse, et al., $700, Jan. 28.

• Misty Coleman, $1,238, Jan. 28.

• Jacnita Mitchell, et al., $525, Jan. 28.

• Matthew Flamming, et al., $750, Jan. 28.

• Colby Ballard, $260, Jan. 28.

• Angie McPheren, et al., #650, Jan. 28.

Initial appearances

ALVARADO, Darrick. Grand larceny; domestic abuse - assault and battery. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Jan. 26.

BUTCHER, Bronson William. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; resisting an officer; obstructing officer. Bond $5,000. Preliminary hearing Jan. 20.

GORDON, Bobby Ray. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; acquire proceeds from drug activity; maintaining place for keeping/selling controlled substance. Bond $1,000. Sounding docket Jan. 26.

GORDON Jr., Hansel. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; acquire proceeds from drug activity; maintaining place for keeping/selling controlled substance. Bond same. Sounding docket Jan. 26.

Revocation

BUTCHER, Bronson William. Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer (two counts); possession of firearm after former felony conviction; assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked; bail jumping; assault and battery. Bond $3,000. Hearing Jan. 20.

Sentencings

MELTON, David J. Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property. Five years suspended. Fined $500.

RITTER, Jennifer Nicole. Possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute; possession of firearm during commission of felony. Two consecutive five-year suspended sentences. Fined $500.

DUI arrest

HENDERSON IV, Lee Mac. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; distribution of controlled substance, possess with intent. County arrest.

