Marriage license
Caleb Joshua Sexton, 27, and Amber Annette Harder, 23, both of Muskogee.
Protective order
Kimberli Ann Triplett vs. Anthony Jordan Caleb Stout, Feb. 2.
Civil suits
In re: Ada Recovery, lost titles.
In re: Tribute Home Sales, LLC, lost titles.
In re: Alan Cuddy, lost titles.
In re: John Marshall, lost title.
In re: Tsalagi Farms, LLC, lost title.
In re: Paul Nicklau, lost title.
In re: Frankie Heytz, et al., lost title.
In re: Nathan Brown, lost title.
In re: Randy Dossey, et al., lost title.
In re: Fussell Appliances, LLC, lost title.
Small claims
Mid Continent Construction vs.:
• Robert Krouse, et al., $700, Jan. 28.
• Misty Coleman, $1,238, Jan. 28.
• Jacnita Mitchell, et al., $525, Jan. 28.
• Matthew Flamming, et al., $750, Jan. 28.
• Colby Ballard, $260, Jan. 28.
• Angie McPheren, et al., #650, Jan. 28.
Initial appearances
ALVARADO, Darrick. Grand larceny; domestic abuse - assault and battery. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Jan. 26.
BUTCHER, Bronson William. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; resisting an officer; obstructing officer. Bond $5,000. Preliminary hearing Jan. 20.
GORDON, Bobby Ray. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; acquire proceeds from drug activity; maintaining place for keeping/selling controlled substance. Bond $1,000. Sounding docket Jan. 26.
GORDON Jr., Hansel. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; acquire proceeds from drug activity; maintaining place for keeping/selling controlled substance. Bond same. Sounding docket Jan. 26.
Revocation
BUTCHER, Bronson William. Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer (two counts); possession of firearm after former felony conviction; assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked; bail jumping; assault and battery. Bond $3,000. Hearing Jan. 20.
Sentencings
MELTON, David J. Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property. Five years suspended. Fined $500.
RITTER, Jennifer Nicole. Possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute; possession of firearm during commission of felony. Two consecutive five-year suspended sentences. Fined $500.
DUI arrest
HENDERSON IV, Lee Mac. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; distribution of controlled substance, possess with intent. County arrest.
