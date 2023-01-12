Marriage licenses
Tyler Paul Smith, 28, and Kira Scarlett Kylie Lucas, 24, both of Muskogee.
Divorce decree
Brenda Leigh Blair vs. James Christian Blair, incompatibility.
Civil suits
In re: Armstrong Bank, lost titles.
JL Davis Properties, LLC, et al. vs. Randi Jean Sanders, et al., quiet title.
In re: Red Beards Towing, lost title.
In re: Western Collection, LLC, lost titles.
In re: Susan E. Brewer, lost title.
In re: Lauren E. Helsley, lost title.
In re: Lloyd Paul Hays, lost title.
In re: Dawn L. White, lost title.
In re: Jessica Wilson, lost title.
In re: Gregory Boswell, lost title.
In re: Wilbur M. Whitmore, lost title.
Initial appearances
MILLSAP, Donovan Jay. Attempted larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle. Bond $3,000. Preliminary hearing Jan. 23.
OAKLEY, Michael Andre. Domestic abuse - prior pattern of physical abuse; domestic assault and battery by strangulation; domestic assault and battery in presence of a minor.Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Jan. 26.
Acceleration
MILLSAP, Donovan Jay. Aggravated assault and battery. Bond $1,500. Hearing Jan. 23.
Dismissal
SAVAGE, Rosalyn Nicole aka ROBERSON, Rosalyn Nicole. Assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. No complaining witness.
Sentencings
HARP, Michael Lee. Sex offender living within 2,000 feet of school. 10 years suspended. Fined $200.
McSPERITT, Jerry Dale. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Six years suspended. Fined $500.
TAYLOR III, Frank Joseph. Assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (three counts); possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Four 15-year concurrent sentences. Fined $500.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.