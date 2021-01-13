Muskogee County District Court 01.13.21

Marriage licenses
Shane Elliot O'Connor, 27, and Christine Alma-Joy Brooke, 31, both of Muskogee.
Aaron Lee Jackson, 21, and Chelsea Danielle Woods, 27, both of Clayton.
Civil suits
LVNV Funding vs. Billie Thompson, petition for judgment, $4,349.44.
Ally Financial Inc. vs. Jimmie Godfrey, et al., petition for judgment, $8,327.98.
American Express National Bank vs.:
• Harlan Lee, petition for judgment, $5,550.64.
• Mary Ward, et al., petition for judgment, $10,126.51.
Credit Bureau Services Association vs. Austin Stockton, petition for judgment, $1,672.96.
Small claims
Approved Cash vs.:
• James D. Buckhanan, $1,59.81, Feb. 12.
• Junie Kizzia, $1,563.74, Feb. 12.
Initial appearance
FOSTER, Adrian Lashean. Assault and battery with a deadly weapon. Held without bond. Sounding docket Jan. 27.
Sentencings
HOOVER-CARPENTER, Logan James. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; operating vehicle with expired/improper tag/decal. Sentenced Jan. 11. Three years in prison. Fined $100.
MASON, Kimberly Gay. Possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute. Sentenced Jan. 13. Seven years in prison. Fined $1,000.
MOON, Steven Lewis. Assault and battery on police officer; driving motor vehicle under influence. Sentenced Jan. 13. One six-year and one one-year concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $500.
Dismissal
MELTON, Darwin Richard. Failure to register as a sex offender; failure to comply with sex offender registration. Best interest of justice.
