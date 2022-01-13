Marriage licenses
Dylan Allen Sholly, 19, and Bailey Jean Motter, 18, both of Muskogee
Kyle Grant Taylor, 27, and Cassie Lynn Webber, 23, both of Muskogee.
Payton Michael Stilwell, 27, of Roland, and Brittany Alicia Kay Troutt, 24, of Warner.
Small claims
Louie Slape, et al. vs. Heather M. Hutchinson, $700, Jan. 28.
Trinity Multifamily dba Oak Park Apartments vs. Kenneth B. Smith, et al., $1,810, Jan. 28.
Red Sun Enterprises vs. Rodney Justice, et al., $2,345, Jan. 28.
L. Palmer Payton dba Payton Holdings, LLC vs. Gregg Swoveland, $1,100, Jan 28.
Initial appearances
RIEBE, Janette. Feloniously pointing firearm. Recognizance to attorney. Disposition docket Feb. 22.
SPARKMAN, Jason L. Felony value/false pretense/bogus check - con game. Bond $1,000. Sounding docket March 24.
Dismissal
BAXTER, Ashley Lou. First-degree burglary. Lack of jurisdiction.
