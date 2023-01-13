Protective order
Sheena Sunagoowie Hill, et al. vs. Samuel Lee Hill, Jan. 26.
Civil suits
Guillermo Hernandez vs. Shapoor Kazemi, et al., quiet title.
In re: Michele Craig, lost title.
Dru J. Stewart, et al. vs.:
• Muskogee Board of County Commissioners, petition to vacate street.
• Heirs of E. Weiser, quiet title.
Jason Mitchell, et al. vs. Bliss Loretta Warren, quiet title.
In re: Cherish DeBault, petition to change name.
Small claims
Cheryl Andrews vs. Lorri Wood, $2,450, Jan. 30.
Jarred Garcia, et al. vs. Kendall Teague, $1,500, Jan. 30.
Muskogee Federal Credit Union vs. Toni Ashley, $506.05, Jan. 30.
United Commercial Properties, Inc. vs. Quoc Thanh Truong, $2,764.78, Jan. 30.
Total Management, LLC vs.:
• Vernon Johnson, et al., $1,577, Jan. 30.
• Bernard Paul Harmon. et al., $1,887.22, Jan. 30.
Initial appearance
MILLS, Jackie Hillbert. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Bond same. Sounding docket Jan. 27.
