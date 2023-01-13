Gavel
Protective order

Sheena Sunagoowie Hill, et al. vs. Samuel Lee Hill, Jan. 26.

Civil suits

Guillermo Hernandez vs. Shapoor Kazemi, et al., quiet title.

In re: Michele Craig, lost title.

Dru J. Stewart, et al. vs.:

• Muskogee Board of County Commissioners, petition to vacate street.

• Heirs of E. Weiser, quiet title.

Jason Mitchell, et al. vs. Bliss Loretta Warren, quiet title.

In re: Cherish DeBault, petition to change name.

Small claims

Cheryl Andrews vs. Lorri Wood, $2,450, Jan. 30.

Jarred Garcia, et al. vs. Kendall Teague, $1,500, Jan. 30.

Muskogee Federal Credit Union vs. Toni Ashley, $506.05, Jan. 30.

United Commercial Properties, Inc. vs. Quoc Thanh Truong, $2,764.78, Jan. 30.

Total Management, LLC vs.:

• Vernon Johnson, et al., $1,577, Jan. 30.

• Bernard Paul Harmon. et al., $1,887.22, Jan. 30.

Initial appearance

MILLS, Jackie Hillbert. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Bond same. Sounding docket Jan. 27.

