Marriage licenses
Stanley Renard Hill, 53, and Christine Wilson Maxwell, 54, both of Muskogee.
Kiyam Dale McIntosh, 24, of Porter, and Sarah Grace Biondolillo, 21,of Bella Vista, Arkansas.
Civil suit
In re: Honda of Muskogee, lost title.
Initial appearances
BYRD IV, James Ambers. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage. Bond same. Disposition docket Feb. 2.
GILLIAM, Ronald C. Aggravated driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket Feb. 2.
PELL, Richard Wayne. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket Feb. 2.
WALKER, Tyson Lavar. Failure to register as a sex offender; failure to comply with sex offender registration. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Jan. 28.
WARD, Stephen Alexander. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage. Bond $5,000. Preliminary hearing Jan. 22.
Revocation
WARD, Stephen Alexander. Possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; larceny of merchandise from retailer. Bond $1,500. Hearing Jan. 22.
