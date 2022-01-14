gavel

Marriage license

Jesse Matthew Varner, 44, and Lubov Varner, 41, both of Muskogee.

Small claims

Morgan Services, LLC, et al. vs.:

• Dustin Hill, $8,258.58, Feb. 2.

• Josh Henry, $1,245.87, Feb. 2

Firstar Bank vs.:

• Toni Rowland, $1,212.61, Feb. 2.

• Daniel Dismukes II, et al., $1,001.11, Feb. 2.

Muskogee Housing Authority GCV vs. Michelle Anderson, forcible entry and detainer, Jan. 26.

Alberto Guevara vs. Sonia Alvarado, $4,000, Feb. 2.

Initial appearance

LOVE, Ashley Leann Nicole aka SHORES, Ashley Neann Nicole. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; possession of controlled substance. Bond same. Sounding docket Jan. 28.

DUI arrest

PIERCE, Jay Michael. Driving under the influence of alcohol; possession of controlled substance.

