Marriage licenses
Bryan Frank Stokley, 42, and Bourome Lee Stokley, 36, both of Haskell.
Gary Lynn Carter, 73, and Jenni Lee Williams, 61, both of Muskogee.
Civil suits
Citibank vs.:
• Dianna L. Conaway, petition for judgment, $3,658.19.
• David Upky, petition for judgment, $3,547.34.
• Robert B. Ross V, petition for judgment, $6,063.68.
LVNV Funding vs. Douglas Hueitt, petition for judgment, $3,167.28.
Absolute Resolutions Investments vs. David S. Denton, petition for judgment, $4,176.43.
Small claims
Eugene Prather vs. Timothy Hardridge, $2,000, Feb. 1.
Atlas Property Management dba Country Club Apartments vs.:
• Kaitlyn B. Quintanilla, et al., $1,424, Feb. 10.
• Martin J. Moore, et al., $1,316, Feb. 10.
• Leticia Camargo, $589, Feb. 10.
Initial appearances
CABRERA, Ronald James. First-degree rape. Bond $100,000. Sounding docket Feb. 1.
CARTER, Michael Lee. Domestic abuse - assault and battery; disrupt/prevent/interrupt emergency telephone call. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Feb. 1.
LOPEZ, Ricardo Torres. First-degree burglary. Bond $25,000. Sounding docket Feb. 1.
MELTON, Dallas Rory. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; grand larceny. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Feb. 1.
WALLACE, Larry aka WALLACE, Ed. Unauthorized use of a vehicle. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket Feb. 1.
Dismissals
ALLEN Jr., Ronald Ray. Domestic abuse - assault and battery. Complaining witness failed to cooperate.
ANDERSON, L.C. Possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; acquire proceeds from drug activity. Motion to suppress granted.
LEWIS, David Aaron. First-degree rape. Lack of jurisdiction.
SMITH, Logan James. Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; domestic assault and battery by strangulation; threaten to perform act of violence; first-degree robbery.
DUI arrest
WEBSTER, Jerry Ray. Drive under teh influence of any other intoxicating substance; possession of controlled substance; possession of paraphernalia. County arrest.
