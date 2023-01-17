Muskogee County District Court 01.17.23

Marriage licenses
Ramone Lee Webster, 35, and Kastie JoAnn Hollis, 32, both of Muskogee.
James Brian Smith, 52, and Valarie Lynn Mosley, 43, both of Muskogee.
Protective orders
Diana Kay Rashic-Smith, et al. vs. Shawn Clifton Smith, Feb. 8.
Janette Lynn Proffitt-Houston, et al. vs. Xanthus Reynard Houston, Feb. 15.
Civil suits
Communication Federal Credit Union vs. Audrey J. Keefe, petition for judgment, $30,178.26.
LVNV Funding, LLC vs.:
• Crystal D. Ashwood, petition for judgment, $1,311.27.
• Becki Colvin, petition for judgment, $2,470.03.
• Mark Hays, petition for judgment, $1,813.90.
In re: Cody Council, lost title.
In re: Hiran Abid Munos Diaz DeLeon, lost title.
In re: Elizabeth Corral, lost title.
In re: John Cook, lost title.
In re: The Home Store, lost title.
In re: Billy J. Whitson, lost title.
In re: Ronette L. Ezell, lost title.
In re: Alva Gordon, lost title.
In re: Stuart Meyer, lost title.
In re: Phillip Sutton, lost title.
In re: Micheal Rogers, lost title.
In re: Kerry Don Segler, lost title.
Small claims
Atlas Property Management dba The Woods Apartments vs. James W. Thompson, et al., $393, Feb. 1.
Atlas Property Management dba South Pointe Apartments vs. Richie Wallace, et al., $704, Feb. 1.
Bell Finance vs.:
• Andrew Thomason, $443, Jan. 30.
• Sylvia Biggs, $1,557, Jan. 30.
• Monica Johnson, $1,069, Jan. 30.
Diamond Finance vs.:
• Jarred Lawson, $343, Jan. 30.
• Brittany Swearengin, $683, Jan. 30.
Initial appearances
ARENS, Jeanne Marie aka OWENS, Jeanne. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond $15,000. Sounding docket Jan. 31.
BURCHETT, Tommy Joe. Lewd molestation. Bond same. Sounding docket Jan. 31.
CAGLE, Kyrasha S. aka THOMAS, Kyrasha Susan. Child abuse. Bond $25,000. Sounding Jan. 31.
CARTER, Christian Lazirus. Fugitive from justice. Held without bond. Sounding docket Feb. 17.
COPENHAFER, Neihama aka COPENHAFER, Neiahmaha. Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer. Bond $5,000. Preliminary hearing Jan. 25.
HARRIS, Joshua David. Child neglect; possession of controlled dangerous substance (marijuana); public intoxication. Bond same. Sounding docket Jan. 31.
HORTON, Cylie Machelle. Domestic abuse — assault and battery. Bond $3,000. Disposition docket Feb. 23.
SHERFIELD, Davieuan Treyvon aka SHEFIELD, Davieuan. First-degree burglary; falsely personate another to create liability. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Jan. 31.
STEWART, Tyler Geoffery. Child neglect; unauthorized use of a vehicle. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Jan. 31.
WEAVER Jr., Leonard. Second-degree rape. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Jan. 31.
Acceleration
COPENHAFER, Neihama aka COPENHAFER, Neiahmaha. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; possession of controlled dangerous substance; knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property. Bond $1,500. Hearing Jan. 25.
Dismissals
BURCH, Lacie Marie. Uttering a forged instrument. Lack of jurisdiction.
GRIFFITHS, Christopher Lee. Assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Lack of jurisdiction.
HARJO, Kelli. Assault and/or battery on a medical care provider (two counts). Lack of jurisdiction.
Revocation
FORD, Jeremiah Clay. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; domestic abuse — assault and battery. Bond $4,000. Hearing Jan. 25.
Sentencing
FOWLER Jr., Carl Thomas. Stalking (two counts). Two five-year concurrent sentences in prison. Fined $500.
DUI arrests
ALEXANDER, Neal. Driving under the influence of alcohol; driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked. OHP arrest.
BOOKER, Brooks Patrick. Driving under the influence of alcohol. OHP arrest.
FINE, Justin Joseph. Driving while intoxicated; speeding; improper lane use; no insurance. Creek Lighthorse arrest.
HAYES, Crystal Laine. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. OHP arrest.
LANDETA, Sheila. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; personal injury accident while driving under the influence, first offense. County arrest.
SHUFFITT, James Eldon. Driving under the influence of alcohol; possession of contraband by inmate. City arrest.
SMITH, Daryl Gene. Driving under the influence of alcohol. OHP arrest.
