Marriage license
Mikeus Deangelo Moore Sr., 52, of Okay, and Gloria Mae Stephenson, 72, of Muskogee.
Small claims
Atlas Property Management dba Berwick Apartments vs. Johnny L. Gamble, $859, Feb. 4.
Initial appearances
PIERCE, Jay Michael. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; possession of controlled dangerous substance. Bond same. Disposition docket Jan. 25.
SEXTON, Justin Talbert. Eluding/attempting to elude police officer; running a roadblock; driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked; failure to maintain insurance or security; speeding in excess of lawful maximum limit. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Feb. 1.
WORLEY, Jeremiah Cary. False personation of another to create liability; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $15,000. Preliminary hearing Jan. 31.
Dismissal
SMITH, Brittany Nicole aka WOOLDRIDGE, Brittany Nicole. Conspiracy. Defendant paid restitution in full.
Sentencing
SHAMBLIN, Amanda Kay. Assault and battery on emergency medical technician (two counts). Two concurrent two-year suspended sentences.
DUI arrests
HARRIS, Dion Aubrey. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; personal injury accident while driving under the influence - first offense; no valid driver's license; any person willfully, maliciously or feloniously fails to stop or to comply with requirements when involved in an accident causing a nonfatal injury. City arrest.
KIRKPATRICK, Amber. Driving under the influence of alcohol. County arrest.
MALDONADO, Troy. Driving under the influence of alcohol. Oklahoma Highway Patrol arrest.
