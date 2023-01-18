Marriage license
Elias Manriquez, 65, and Celina Ma Angeles, 44, both of Muskogee.
Divorce decrees
Angelica Sandoval Macareno vs. Claudio Macareno Tovar, incompatibility.
Veronica Jae Ketchum vs. Russell Shawn Ketchum, incompatibility.
Civil suits
Pawnee Valley Community Hospital vs. Amanda L. Wood, petition for judgment, $5,301.
Small claims
Atlas Property Management dba South Point Apartments vs.:
• Wesley W. Wood, et al., $1,068, Feb. 1.
• Cadence L. Dewoody, $1,036, Feb. 1.
Security Finance of Oklahoma, LLC dba Continental Credit vs. George Arnold Wilson, $1,492, Feb. 27.
Security Finance of Oklahoma, LLC dba Security Finance vs.:
• Jenifer Ann Barclay, $1,778.50, Feb. 27.
• Jaclyn Marie Ray, $1,353.60, Feb. 27.
• Joshua Ike Rozelle Jacquez, $712.60, Feb. 27.
APFS DEMM, Inc. vs. Ariel Harrington, $683, Feb. 1.
Donald R. Payne vs. Travis Thornton, $1,200, Feb. 1.
3 Forks Properties, LLC vs.:
• Cassidy Walker, et al., $1,900, Feb. 1.
• Nathan Palmer, et al., $3,528, Feb. 1.
• Jamie Reed, et al., $600, Feb. 1.
Megan Collins vs. Robert Langley, $1,400, Feb. 1.
Sun Loan vs. Terrence Tucker, $1,085.60, Feb. 1.
Initial appearances
CARSON, McKinzie Rae. Trafficking in illegal drugs; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond same. Disposition docket March 10.
LANDETA, Sheila Sue. Driving under the influence causing bodily injury. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Feb. 1.
SHUFFITT, James Eldon. Possession of contraband (weapons/explosives/drugs/intoxicating beverage/low-point beer/money) by an inmate; driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Bond same. Sounding docket Feb. 1.
SMITH, Daryl G. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked. Bond same. Disposition docket Feb. 23.
Acceleration
SHERFIELD, Davieuan Treyvon aka SHEFIELD, Davieuan. Second-degree burglary; resisting an officer; contributing to delinquency of a minor. Bond $2,000. Hearing Jan. 26.
Dismissal
BAILEY, Thomas Greg. Embezzlement by employee. No complaining witness.
Revocations
BENEFIELD, Travis Cheo. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; child endangerment - permitting abuse; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; distribution of controlled dangerous substance within 2,000 of park/school - after former felony conviction. Bond $1,000. Hearing Jan. 26.
McJUNKINS, Andre Eugene. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; carrying a firearm while under the influence. Bond $1,000. Hearing Jan. 26.
Sentencing
CROSBY, Kenneth Wade. Distribution of controlled dangerous substance - including possession with intent to distribute; second-degree burglary; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of controlled substance. Two seven-year and two one-year concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $500.
DUI arrest
BOWMAN, Daniel Lee. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. OHP arrest.
