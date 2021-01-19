Muskogee County District Court 01.19.21

Civil suits
Discover Bank vs. Stanley P. Clark, petition for judgment, $11,213.90.
Arvest Bank vs.:
• Austin R. Hebb, petition for judgment, $1,825.66.
• Kevin L. Yarbrough, petition for judgment, $1,819.78.
Progressive Advanced Insurance Company vs. Memorie L. Henning, petition for judgment, $5,491.89.
Small claims
Armstrong Bank vs. BLLC Trucking LLC, $949.67, Feb. 17.
Atlas Property Management vs.:
• Kimberly McAlvain, et al., $597, Feb. 10.
• Kevin Morgan, $549, Feb. 10.
Western Finance vs.:
• Kathy Kelley, $587.74, Feb. 19.
• Nelson Scott, $1,891.20, Feb. 19.
• Sir Justin Anderson, $336.70, Feb. 19.
The Givens Group, et al. vs.:
• Kevin Echols, $800, Feb. 3.
• Vanessa Bess, $5,450, Feb. 3.
• Kenesha Kay Brown, $1,800, Feb. 3.
Initial appearances
BENTZ, Mark Allen. Receive money/goods/service thru forged/revoked CC; conspiracy; falsely personate another to create liability; unauthorized use of credit card. Held without bond. Sounding docket Feb. 2.
BREEZE, Dakota. Child abuse. Bond same. Sounding docket Feb. 2.
LEWIS, Jeremy Damon. Possession of stolen vehicle; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Held without bond. Sounding docket Feb. 2.
ROBERTS, Saira Ellen. Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle. Bonds $10,000. Sounding docket Feb. 2.
ROLLERSON, Jonathan Calvert aka ROLLERSON, Johnathan C. Assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Bond $20,000. Sounding docket Feb. 2.
DUI arrests
COLE, Rodney Beau. Drive under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; possession of controlled substance; driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked. City arrest.
JOYA, Jose. Drive under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; child endangerment; carrying firearms while under the influence. City arrest.
WALLACE, Nana Marie. Drive under the influence of alcohol. Fort Gibson arrest.
WILLIAMS, Cameron. Drive under the influence of alcohol. City arrest.
