Civil suits
In re: Toby Brantley, lost title.
In re: Kazim Khan, lost title.
In re: Dwayne Merriweather, lost title.
In re: James Daugherty, lost title.
In re: Domestic & Imported, lost title.
In re: Mullins Wrecker Service, lost title.
Initial appearances
ALBERS, Tyler. Indecent exposure. Bond $25,000. Sounding docket Jan. 20.
GALLARDO, Joseph Luis. Feloniously pointing firearm. Bond same. Sounding docket Feb. 2.
HARRIS, Dion Aubrey. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; leaving scene of accident involving injury; driving without valid driver's license; allowing use of motor vehicle without required ignition interlock device. Bond $50,000. Preliminary hearing Feb. 10.
HECK, Christian Marshall. Third-degree burglary; conspiracy. Bond $2,500. Preliminary hearing Feb. 23.
KIRKPATRICK, Amber Lynn. Actual physical control of vehicle while under the influence. Bond $1,000. Sounding docket Feb. 2.
LONG, Kristinah Mary. Third-degree burglary; conspiracy. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket Feb. 2.
MECKLE, Brandon Dale. Domestic abuse - prior pattern of physical abuse. Bond $25,000. Preliminary hearing Jan. 28.
SALTS, Steven Ray. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket Feb. 2.
WORLEY, Jeremiah Cary. Possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; eluding/attempting to elude police officer; driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked. Bond $10,000. Preliminary hearing Jan. 31.
WRIGHT, Ni'Andrea Nichelle. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; possession of controlled dangerous substance. Bond same. Disposition docket Feb. 8.
Revocation
MECKLE, Brandon Dale. Unlawful possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute; possession of firearm after former felony conviction; assault with dangerous weapon (four counts); assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (two counts); domestic abuse - assault and battery, second and subsequent offense; interference with emergency telephone call; possession of controlled substance; domestic assault and battery in presence of a minor; leaving scene of accident involving injury. Bond $9,000. Hearing Jan. 28.
Commented
