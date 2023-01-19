Marriage license
Alexander Ryan Holston, 25, and Katherine Lee Gordon, 25, both of Muskogee.
Divorce decree
Richard Loyd Brewer Jr. vs. Margaret Lorrian Brewer, incompatibility.
Protective order
Nevaeh Alexis Amaya Wright vs. Brandon Fuller, Feb. 16.
Civil suits
In re: Carlton Landing Fire and Rescue Inc., lost titles.
In re: Dale L. Boots Jr., lost title.
In re: Kenneth Dunlap, lost title.
In re: Jeffery L. Flournoy, lost title.
In re: David Silva, lost title.
In re: John David Hensley, lost titles.
In re: David Purvis, lost title.
Small claims
Muskogee Federal Credit Union vs. Latisha Sides, $547.48, Feb. 1.
Atlas Property Management dba The Woods Apartments vs. Brandon S. Mealer, et al., $379, Feb. 15.
SR Multifam1, LLC dba Georgian Terrace vs.:
• Raymond Fields, $2,056.11, Feb. 15.
• Kenneth Rucker, $1,672.36, Feb. 15.
• Brook Hale, $1,356.80, Feb. 15.
• Robert Calkin, $1,458.30, Feb. 15.
Initial appearances
BURNS Jr., Gregory Emond. First-degree rape or in the alternative second-degree rape. Bond $40,000. Sounding docket Feb. 2.
COGGIN, Clyde Richard. Feloniously pointing firearm; plan/attempt/conspire to perform act of violence. Bond $30,000. Sounding docket Feb. 2.
JIMENEZ, Heber M. First-degree burglary; assault and battery (two counts). Bond $20,000. Sounding docket Feb. 2.
SMITH, Shawn. Feloniously pointing firearm; threaten to perform act of violence. Bond same. Sounding docket Feb. 2.
Dismissals
BOCKOVER, Brandy Jo aka WRIGHT, Brandy J. aka NIXON, Brandy Jo. Unlawful possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute; unlawful use of security camera or system. Best interest of justice.
DAVIS, Oshey Bryeon. Child abuse; domestic abuse - prior pattern of physical abuse; domestic assault and battery against pregnant woman; domestic assault and battery in presence of a minor. Failure of prosecuting witness to comply.
HARRIS, Ronald Lawrence. Assault and/or battery on a medical care provider. Failure of prosecuting witness to comply.
HUTT, Tierra J. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; domestic abuse - assault and battery. Best interest of justice.
NICHELSON, Joshua Allen aka NICHOLSON, Joshua A. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; domestic abuse - prior pattern of physical abuse; domestic abuse - assault and battery (two counts). Failure of prosecuting witness to comply.
SOAP, Emery Trey. Actual physical control of vehicle under the influence. Lack of jurisdiction.
THOMPSON, Brandon Edward. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Dismissed by the court.
Revocation
CHAPLIN, Larry Eugene. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; resisting an officer. Bond $1,500. Hearing Jan. 27.
Sentencings
PEEBLES, Clint Keith. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; tampering with security camera or system. One seven-year and one five-year suspended sentences. Fined $500.
SMITH, Brandon Douglas. Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; possess firearms after conviction or during probation; feloniously pointing firearm; intimidation of witness (five counts; altering/removing vehicle identification number; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of sawed-off rifle; conspiracy; possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Ten 10-year, one four-year and two one-year concurrent sentences in prison. Fined $7,000.
DUI arrests
FLEMMING, Jackie. Driving under the influence of alcohol; driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked. OHP arrest.
SINDOR, Justin Ray. Driving under the influence of alcohol. OHP arrest.
