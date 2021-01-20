Marriage license
Sean William Matlock II, 25, and Shannon Renee Gallegos, 43, both of Muskogee.
Civil suits
Robin McQuay vs. Interstate Movers of America Inc., et al., petition for judgment, $15,416.46.
In re: Deborah A. Hytche, lost title
Initial appearances
CARMAN, Mitchell. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; possession of firearm after former felony conviction; possess firearm during commission of a felony; falsely personate another to create liability; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $25,000. Preliminary hearing Feb. 3.
COLE Sr., Rodney Beau. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; possession of controlled substance; driving without a valid driver's license. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket Feb. 3.
DAWSON, Boone Tyler. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; feloniously pointing firearm; possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Bonds $10,000. Sounding docket Feb. 3.
DOUILLARD, Brianna Rashall aka DILLER, Brianna Barbara. Embezzlement. $5,000. Sounding docket Feb. 3.
GRAVES II, Ralph Junior. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; possession of firearm after former felony conviction; possess firearm during commission of a felony; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $25,000. Preliminary hearing Feb. 1.
JOYA, Jose Jorge. Child endangerment by driving under the influence; driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs; carrying a firearm while under the influence. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Feb. 3.
Revocations
CARMAN, Mitchell.Falsely personate another to create liability; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $1,500. Hearing Feb. 3.
GRAVES II, Ralph Junior. Battery/assault and battery on police officer; resisting an officer; obstructing officer (two counts); unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; second-degree burglary; possession of controlled dangerous substance; knowingly concealing stolen property. Bonds $3,000. Hearing Feb. 1.
