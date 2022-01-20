Initial appearances
COX, Zachary. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; possession of contraband (weapons/explosives/drugs/intoxicating beverage/low-point beer/money) by an inmate (three counts). Held without bond. Sounding docket Feb. 10.
FARRAR, Jacob Chance Dylan. Battery/assault and battery on police officer; possession of controlled dangerous substance. Bond $25,000. Preliminary hearing Jan. 28.
MALDONADO, Troy Zakary. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket Feb. 15.
RAGLAND, Jordan Ryan. Stalking in violation of court order (three counts); protective order violation (five counts); stalking; threaten to perform act of violence (three counts). Held without bond. Sounding docket Feb. 3.
Acceleration
FARRAR, Jacob Chance Dylan. Felony value - false pretense/bogus check/con game; eluding/attempting to elude police officer. Bond $2,000. Hearing Jan. 28.
Revocation
SPURLOCK, Harrison David. Conjoint robbery. Bond $5,000. Hearing Jan. 28.
Commented
