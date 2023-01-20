Gavel
Civil suits

Tinker Federal Credit Union vs. Eldon E. Lykins Jr., petition for judgment, $26,546.21

Small claims

Cynthia Parsons vs. Charles Parsons, et al., forcible entry and detainer, Jan. 30.

Initial appearances

FLEMMING, Jackie E. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked. Bond same. Disposition docket Feb. 23.

Acceleration

KING, Mamoud Kim. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute. Bond $2,000. Hearing Jan. 23.

Dismissals

CARTER, Christian Lazirus. Fugitive from justice. Best interest of justice.

STANTON, Malachi E. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; domestic assault and battery in presence of a minor; domestic assault and battery against pregnant woman. Failure of prosecuting witness to comply.

