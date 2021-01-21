Muskogee County District Court 01.21.21

Marriage licenses
Wendell Lee Kennard, 57, and Gloria Renee Brothers, 48, both of Muskogee.
Tri Thanh Le, 27, of Fort Worth, Texas, and Theresa Lynn Hinkle, 24, of Abilene, Texas.
Divorce decree
Geneva L. Hubbard vs. Clifton R. Hubbard, incompatibility.
Protective order
Rhonda Shrum, et al. vs. Louie Albert Goad Jr., Feb. 11.
Civil suits
Portfolio Recovery Associates vs. Randell Fulton, petition for judgment, $6,819.60.
Jefferson Capital Systems vs. Gina Edgar, petition for judgment, $5,149.84.
State of Oklahoma, ex. rel., Oklahoma Tax Commission vs. Joel and Refugia Sandoval, et al., petition for judgment, $22,753.14.
Small claims
Honor Heights Towers vs. Charles D. Jones, $334, Feb. 8.
Sooner Than Later Realty vs. Edgar Wiggins III, $450, Feb. 8.
Initial appearances
DAWSON, Boone Tyler. Unauthorized use of a vehicle; domestic abuse - assault and battery. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Feb. 3.
JEFFERSON, Darian Keith Porter aka JEFFERSON, Darian Keith. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Bond $25,000. Preliminary hearing Feb. 3.
RECTOR, Michael Louis. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; threaten to perform act of violence. Bond $7,500. Sounding docket Feb. 4.
WALKER, Darion Kristopher Walker. Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer; unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; possess firearms after conviction or during probation. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Feb. 3.
WALLACE, Nana Marie. Aggravated driving under the influence. Bond same. Disposition docket Feb. 3.
WILLIAMS, Cameron Stefan. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket Feb. 1.
Revocation
JONES III, Carl. Possession of controlled dangerous substance; falsely personate another to create liability; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $2,500. Hearing Feb. 1.
SMITH, Jeremy Aaron. Assault and battery on police officer; resisting an officer. Bond $1,500. Hearing Feb. 1.
WALLACE, Nana Marie. Use of vehicle in discharge of a weapon. Released on own recognizance. Hearing Feb. 3.
Sentencing
WHITE, Demarco Deonta. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; domestic assault and battery in presence of a minor. Sentenced Dec. 21. Five years in prison and one concurren year in county jail.
