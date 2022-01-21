Marriage licenses
Keith Edward Clayton II, 54, and Candice Holly Nelson, 39, both of Muskogee.
Monte Keith Richison Jr., 44, and Rebecca Renee Smith, 38, both of Pocola.
Protective order
Nikki Ann Welch vs. Earnest Edward Bruner, Feb. 3.
Civil suits
In re: Brandon Charles Wilkes, petition for name change.
Foursight Capital, LLC vs. Robert Lewis, petition for judgment, $9,056.89.
Bank of America, N.A., et al. vs. Katherine A. McCullough, et al., foreclosure.
Small claims
GMCF vs.:
• Erica Hammaker, et al, $369, Feb. 2.
• Brandin Hale, $420, Feb. 2.
• Rochan Ross, $291, Feb. 2.
Honor Heights Towers vs. Wendell Buckmaster, $213, Feb. 2.
Initial appearance
GOTHARD III, Thomas Henry. Indecent exposure; lewd molestation. Bond $100,000. Sounding docket Feb. 4.
DUI arrest
PIOTROWSKI, Heidi Lujulia. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.
