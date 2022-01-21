Gavel

Marriage licenses

Keith Edward Clayton II, 54, and Candice Holly Nelson, 39, both of Muskogee.

Monte Keith Richison Jr., 44, and Rebecca Renee Smith, 38, both of Pocola.

Protective order

Nikki Ann Welch vs. Earnest Edward Bruner, Feb. 3.

Civil suits

In re: Brandon Charles Wilkes, petition for name change.

Foursight Capital, LLC vs. Robert Lewis, petition for judgment, $9,056.89.

Bank of America, N.A., et al. vs. Katherine A. McCullough, et al., foreclosure.

Small claims

GMCF vs.:

• Erica Hammaker, et al, $369, Feb. 2.

• Brandin Hale, $420, Feb. 2.

• Rochan Ross, $291, Feb. 2.

Honor Heights Towers vs. Wendell Buckmaster, $213, Feb. 2.

Initial appearance

GOTHARD III, Thomas Henry. Indecent exposure; lewd molestation. Bond $100,000. Sounding docket Feb. 4.

DUI arrest

PIOTROWSKI, Heidi Lujulia. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.

