Muskogee County District Court 01.22.21

Marriage licenses
Tyler Craig Radick, 29, and Katherine Elizabeth Whitaker, 31, both of Muskogee.
Kyle Mitchell Seabolt, 36, and Crystal Dawn Sampson, 25, both of Muskogee.
Ira B. Moton Jr., 71, and Sara Jaura, 53, both of Muskogee.
Felipe Bravo Castro, 25, and Jourdin Denise Harris, 27, both of Muskogee.
Small claims
Trinity Multifamily, et al. vs. Elizabeth Hamner, $1,690, Feb. 22.
Deborah Corn vs. Antony Mahey, $2,000, Feb. 8.
South 25th Place Apartments vs.:
• Oday Walker, $796.48, Feb. 8.
• Kevin Colbert, $796.48, Feb. 8.
Initial appearances
MOORE, Nicholas Chaudoin aka MOORE, Nick. Stalking in violation of court order. Held without bond. Sounding docket Feb. 5.
RECTOR, Michael Louis. First-degree burglary; feloniously pointing firearm; possession of firearm after former felony conviction; domestic abuse - assault and battery; threaten to perform act of violence. Bond $15,000. Sounding docket Feb. 4.
Sentencing
HICKS, Dustin E. Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer; running a roadblock (two counts); driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked; failure to carry insurance verification form; obstructing an officer; leaving scene of accident involving property damage. Three five-year, one one-year and two six-month concurrent sentences in prison. Fined $3,000.
Dismissal
KANEDY, Nicholas Dean aka KANEDAY, Nicholas Dean. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. No complaining witness.
DUI arrest
SMITH, Lisa. Aggravated driving under the influence. City arrest.
Commented
