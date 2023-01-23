Marriage licenses
Steven Michael Gussert, 52, and Kristy Lee Carnes, 44, both of Boynton.
Curtis Wade Toon, 30, and Karlie Jean Hendrex, 27, both of Muskogee.
Protective orders
Jackie Arlene Ward vs.:
• Linda Smith, Feb. 22.
• Lisa R. Thompson, Feb. 22.
Barbara Irine Mayes, et al. vs. Mickey Ray Mulley, Feb. 9.
Civil suits
Freedom Mortgage Corporation vs. Melissa Ballard, et al., foreclosure.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Matthew D. Johnson, petition for judgment, $5,043.54.
LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Sonja Sanders, petition for judgment, $1,583.80.
James Bohannon vs. Haskell Isbell, et al., quiet title.
Communication Federal Credit Union vs. Brandon Terrance Pittman, replevin.
Valori Shuckaloosee, et al. vs. heirs of Bily J. Brown, quiet title.
Small claims
Muskogee Housing Authority dba Green Country Village vs.:
• Jamie Myrick, et al., forcible entry and detainer, Feb. 18.
• Elizabeth Cumby, et al., $1,992, Feb. 18.
• Jeanne Avens, et al., forcible entry and detainer, Feb. 18.
Initial appearances
CRAWLEY III, Phillip Loyd. Possession of stolen vehicle. Bond same. Sounding docket Feb. 6.
SELF, Kevin. Falsely personate another to create liability; possession of controlled dangerous substance (alprazolam); obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Feb. 6.
WARNER, Dorcas Renee. Assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; assault and/or battery on a medical care provider (two counts). Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Feb. 6.
Dismissals
BOSWELL, Seth Lane. Third-degree burglary. Lack of jurisdiction.
Revocations
HENSON, James Eugene. Grand larceny; knowingly concealing stolen property. Bond $1,500. Hearing Jan. 30.
WILSON, Timothy Alan. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Bond $1,000. Hearing Jan. 30.
Sentencings
DUCHESNE, Troy Gene. Malicious injury to property - over $1,000. Ten years suspended. Fined $500.
McCRAY, Michael Earl. Second-degree burglary; larceny of controlled dangerous substance. Two 10-year concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $500.
DUI arrests
BRAND, Thomas I. Driving under the influence of alcohol. OHP arrest.
CRISTOBAL, Agustin. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.
JONES, Brittney. Driving with breath alcohol content of .08 or more, first offense; unsafe lane use. County arrest.
MADEWELL, Travis Eugene. Driving with breath alcohol content of .08 or more, first offense. City arrest.
