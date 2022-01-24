Muskogee County District Court 01.24.22

Divorce decrees
Ashley Nicole Evans vs. Charles Wayne Evans II, incompatibility.
Elizabeth M. Sigler vs. Dakota L. Sigler, incompatibility.
Lindsey Rae Brashear vs. Benjamin Alan Brashear, incompatibility.
Protective orders
Sherry Kay Clabough, et al. vs. Bobby Dietrick Milligan, Feb. 17.
Glenda M. Green vs. Haley Carter, et al., Feb. 17.
Small claims
Annette Williams vs.:
• Shawn Wall, $3,650, Feb. 4.
• Robert Atkins, $1,400, Feb. 4.
Bell Finance vs.:
• Emily Taylor, $446, Feb. 7.
• Terrie Dupree, $419, Feb. 7.
• Danielle Vildosola, $1,491, Feb. 7.
• Deanna Webster, $878, Feb. 7.
• Katrina Lee, $300, Feb. 7.
• Brandon Pierce, $446, Feb. 7.
• Eric Arnold, $1,661, Feb. 7.
Diamond Finance vs.:
• Eric Arnold, $672, Feb. 7.
• Leandrea Butler, et al., $433, Feb. 7.
James Carl Givens vs. Tyler Excel, et al., $5,900, Feb. 23.
Tasha Properties LLC vs. Jackie Goodson, et al., $1,600, Feb. 4.
Bella Vista Village vs. Tisha Cone, et al., $1,297, Feb. 4.
Initial appearances
COSBY, Julie. Child abuse. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Feb. 7.
MORRIS, Paul. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; driving without a valid driver's license. Bond same. Disposition docket Feb. 8.
PADEN, Tyler Kane. Third-degree burglary; assault and battery. Bond same. Sounding docket Feb. 7.
PIOTROWSKI, Heidi Lujulia. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket Feb. 8.
DUI arrests
BILLY, Toni. Driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to carry security verification; driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked. City arrest.
CAGLE, Anthony D. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; child endangerment; carrying firearms while under the influence; minor in possession of firearm; failure to carry security verification. City arrest.
DANIELS, Michael Anthony. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. City arrest.
HARVEY, Tiana Henrietta. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; duty upon striking fixtures upon highway; larceny of auto, aircraft or other motor vehicle (two counts); resisting executive officer; public intoxication (two counts); possession of paraphernalia; obstructing officer. City arrest.
MARTINEZ, Diana Kay. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. City arrest.
